FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Hardee head-on crash

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Zolfo Springs motorcyclist was killed in Hardee County on Friday after he was hit head-on by another vehicle.

A 49-year-old Sebring man was driving an SUV eastbound on State Road 64, approaching the intersection of Ralph Johns Road at about 7 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, when the SUV passed a pickup truck in the eastbound lane, it hit a three-wheel motorcycle head-on, which was being driven by a 58-year-old Zolfo Spring man in the westbound lane.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV traveled off the roadway after the impact and hit a wooden utility pole. The driver was not injured.

The pick-up truck crashed into debris from the crash. The driver, a 47-year-old female Ohio resident, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.