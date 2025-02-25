Father of two killed, three others injured, in East Tampa shooting last week

TAMPA, Fla. — A father of two was killed, and three others were injured after a drive-by shooting in East Tampa last week.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Tampa Police Department said 31-year-old Jessie Dorce was killed and three others were injured in the area of 2600 East 28th Avenue in Tampa.

Rose Milord said her husband went to the neighborhood where he grew up to visit friends. Their 3-year-old son was inside the car at the time of the shooting.

"I was shocked. I didn't really understand the magnitude of what happened. It wasn't until we got my son. His first words to me were Mommy, I saw daddy die," said Milord.

Milord said her husband was a loving father of two children, a 3-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter.

"He was very loving, charismatic, charming, funny. He loved to cook. He loved to fish. He just loved so hard," she said.

Tampa Police said the other three victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. While early in the investigation, detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

Jessie's family is urging the public to help police find the shooter.

"I would ask the community to speak up if they know something. I would ask those who were there if they saw something if they have something to provide that information because it's vital," said Bernadette Young, Jessie's sister.

The family is raising money online to help Jessie's children and to help with necessities.

"I always thought we'd be a family unit. It just kind of feels like I was forced into this when his life was taken," said Milord.

Detectives encourage anyone with any additional information, including video, to share it with investigators by calling Tampa Police at 813.231.6130 or contacting Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.

"I would want them to be held accountable for what they did to my brother and what they did to my family," said Young.

To learn more about fundraising efforts, visit here.