1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and two others injured in Tampa on Tuesday.

The Tampa Police Department said officers received a call about shots fired near 2600 East 28th Avenue around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found three victims.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where one man was pronounced dead. The others are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, and the intersection of East 28th Avenue and 28th Street is currently closed.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC Action News on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.