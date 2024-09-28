Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cooling stations opening across Pinellas County

Gulfport Senior Center
WFTS
Gulfport Senior Center
Posted
and last updated

GULFPORT, Fla. — Several cooling stations will be open for residents on Sunday, September 28. They will provide residents with a safe space to cool off and will have power so that residents can charge their devices, officials said.

Here are all of the cooling stations open in Pinellas County on Sunday:

  • Gulfport Senior Center (5501 27th Ave S) - 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Azalea Recreation Center (1600 72nd St. N) - 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Enoch D. Davis Center (1111 18th Ave. S) - 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
  • Robert Recreation Center (1246 50th Ave. N) - 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.


"I knew this would happen"
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene
Bradenton business owner deals with damage from Hurricane Helene

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.