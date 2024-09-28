Cooling stations opening across Pinellas County

GULFPORT, Fla. — Several cooling stations will be open for residents on Sunday, September 28. They will provide residents with a safe space to cool off and will have power so that residents can charge their devices, officials said.

Here are all of the cooling stations open in Pinellas County on Sunday:



Gulfport Senior Center (5501 27th Ave S) - 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Azalea Recreation Center (1600 72nd St. N) - 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Enoch D. Davis Center (1111 18th Ave. S) - 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Robert Recreation Center (1246 50th Ave. N) - 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.