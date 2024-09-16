Average gas prices in Florida nearing $3 per gallon

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers across the Sunshine State are getting a welcome sight when they pull up to the gas pump...lower prices.

According to AAA, gas prices in Florida dropped to $3.09 a gallon as of Monday morning. Monday's average price is down six cents from last week and down roughly a quarter in the last month.

In the Tampa/St.Pete/Clearwater region, prices were $3.10 per gallon, down from $3.35 a month ago.

Floridians in the far western counties of the panhandle had the cheapest gas in the state, with prices averaging $2.76 in Okaloosa County.

Gas prices have dropped as crude oil prices plummeted in multiple markets. The International Energy Agency has cut its growth forecasts as demand from China drops.

Tthe drop in Chinese demand has been a significant push into electric vehicles and a slowing economy. According to NPR, half of all new car sales in China are electric or plug-in.