ABC Action News' Denis Phillips and Larissa Scott honored in 2024 Poynter Institute Bowtie Gala

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips and Reporter Larissa Scott were honored at the event for their coverage of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Denis Phillips and Larissa Scott
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Poynter is a nonprofit based in the Tampa Bay area, with global brands making a difference to strengthen journalism, truth, and democracy.

The 2024 Bowtie Ball, which celebrated the power and importance of journalism, took place Saturday night. ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips and Reporter Larissa Scott were honored for their coverage of Hurricanes Helene and Milton at the event.

Take a look below at the moment Phillips and Scott were called up on stage to be recognized for their work.

Denis Phillips and Larissa Scott honored for hurricane coverage in 2024 Poynter Institute Bowtie Gala

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts was also at the event. She was awarded the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism.

In past Poynter Bowtie Balls, CNN's Anderson Cooper, CBS News' Chris Wallace, and NBC Nightly News' Lester Holts received the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism.

