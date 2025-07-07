3 Tampa Bay-area school districts improve grades: FDOE

TAMPA, Fla. — Three Tampa Bay-area counties jumped to a "B" rating, and Florida schools showed improvement overall from 2024, according to the state report.
Governor Ron DeSantis said Monday that 71% of schools earned an "A" or "B" grade for the 2024-25 school year. That is up from 64% of schools last year.
In the Tampa Bay-area, all schools either maintained the same grade from last year or improved by one grade level.
Citrus, Polk and Highlands Counties all improved from a "C" rating to a "B" rating for the 2024-2025 school year.
Here are the grades for counties in the Tampa Bay-area for 2024-25:
Citrus: B
Desoto: C
Hernando: B
Highlands: B
Hillsborough: B
Manatee: B
Pasco: B
Pinellas: A
Polk: B
Sarasota: A
The Florida Department of Education said schools are graded A, B, C, D, or F. Schools must test at least 95% of their students
