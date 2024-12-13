3 Tampa-area residents win million-dollar prizes in Florida Lottery Scratch-Offs

Three Tampa Bay-area women won million-dollar prizes while playing different games from the Florida Lottery.
On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced that Krista Hyde, 37, of Clearwater, had won a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 Crossword Cash Scratch-Off game. She bought the ticket at a Clearwater Circle K and chose to receive her winnings in a lump sum payment.
Then, on Thursday, Florida Lottery officials congratulated Derinda Main, 67, of Brandon, after she claimed a $1 million win from the same $5,000,000 Crossword Cash Scratch-Off game. Main purchased her ticket from Discount Cigarette & Grocery in Seffner and took her winnings in a lump sum payment.
Friday, another area woman struck gold in the $1 million A Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game. Debra Maffett of Dade City claimed the win after purchasing the winning ticket from a Publix in Dade City. She took a one-time lump sum payment for her winnings.
Stores that sell winning tickets or games receive a $2,000 bonus commission per win.
