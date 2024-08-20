2024 Primary Election Results

The votes have been cast in the 2024 Florida primary, and voters made their selections for the November general election.

Key Races:

Things got off to a rocky start on Tuesday night when multiple Supervisor of Elections websites were unavailable immediately after the polls closed. The issue kept the sites down for approximately 40 minutes.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd said the issues were not with the Florida Department of State or any state resources but with a specific vendor.

Secretary Byrd said he didn't want to speculate on whether it was just high traffic that overwhelmed servers or if it might have been a cyber attack.

“Still waiting to get more information,” said Byrd, adding the issues "had nothing to do with the data getting to the state.”



While poll workers were ready for an influx of voters, the turnout wasn't great. Citrus County saw some of the highest turnout for the primary election at around 33.4%.

The voters in Citrus County voted out their current Sheriff, Michael Prendergast, and replaced him with David Vincent.

