Warren looks set for a November battle with State Attorney Suzy Lopez

TAMPA, Fla. — Former State Attorney Andrew Warren appears to have moved one step closer to his former job.

With 96% of the ballots counted, Warren led his Democratic primary opponent, Elizabeth Strauss, by a 70%-30% margin.

Warren has been elected state attorney by voters in Hillsborough County twice, but Governor Ron DeSantis suspended him during his second term. A lengthy court battle ensued, and after an initial promise, Warren could not secure a court order to return him to his office.

He declared another candidacy for state attorney and looks likely to face current state attorney Suzy Lopez, who was hand-picked by Governor DeSantis to replace Warren, in the November general election.

After his apparent victory Tuesday night, Warren released a statement thanking his opponent and criticized Governor DeSantis.

"My focus remains where it always has been: getting back in office so we can reverse the alarming increase in crime that’s happened under my illegally appointed successor. To do that, we need a true leader committed to serving this community, not the Governor’s political agenda."