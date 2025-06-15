One person killed, a second woman injured in Bradenton house fire

BRADENTON, Fla. — One person was killed and a second woman was injured in a Bradenton structure fire on June 15.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue (CHFR) responded to the structure fire with possible entrapment at 116 53rd Ave. W. in Bradenton just before 1 a.m.

Three Cedar Hammock units arrived to find a home at the back of the property on fire.

Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and began to extinguish the fire and execute a search and rescue.

A female victim outside and had suffered burns to her face and arms, CHFR officials said. She was treated by Manatee County EMS on scene and taken to Blake Hospital.

A second victim was found dead in the home, fire officials said

The fire was extinguished.

Cedar Hammock Fire Prevention worked along with Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations for the investigation.

The cause of the fire was determined as unintentional.