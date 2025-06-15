Dunedin man arrested after threatening protestors on social media

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Dunedin man was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) for threatening protestors on social media on June 13.

Eloy Garicia, 64, was charged by the PCSO with threatening communications or threats of mass shooting.

According to an affidavit, Garcia put a post on his Facebook page that read: I’m spending so much money on gas driving around just looKing and hoping to run across blockading protesters or people crossing the street with signs saying don’t deport our illegals so I can run them over I carry a couple of bricks and Molotov cocktails so I can put in their hands like a thrown down weapon lol.”

A citizen who read the post reported it to police. The complainant was concerned that Garcia might carry out the threat during the No Kings protests that were held nationwide on Saturday.

During a law enforcement interview, Garcia admitted to the Facebook post, according to the affidavit, and was arrested.