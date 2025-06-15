TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted open tryouts Saturday for their wheelchair football team, attracting many aspiring athletes hoping to join the squad.

WATCH: Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold open tryouts for wheelchair football team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold open tryouts for wheelchair football team

The Buccaneers are one of 11 teams in the USA Wheelchair Football League.

Longtime team member Mathew Gardner said, “You know, you got a lot of competitive folks in there. Once the helmets get put on, it's a whole different ball game, too. If you like demolition derby, think of that in the game of football, where you bang chairs and collide, and guys fall on the ground, pick each other up, and so forth."

The team will also host a league tournament on Sep. 27 and 28 at the Tampa Convention Center.