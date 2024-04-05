13-year-old on heart transplant list after uncommon heart condition diagnosis

TAMPA, Fla. — A young boy is in need of a heart transplant after being diagnosed with an uncommon heart condition.

Victor Cruz celebrated his 13th birthday on March 16th. Shortly after, he became nauseated and couldn't keep down any food.

"He started having nausea and just wasn't able to keep food down so mom took him to his pediatrician, so after that they sent him to the hospital," said Victor's sister, Louise Cruz.

Louise Cruz, Victor's older sister, said her brother was first hospitalized at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa. He was later transferred to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

"Usually we're very good about making a tough situation seem better and get through it, but this has been too tough for us to be honest," said Cruz.

Doctors diagnosed Victor with dilated cardiomyopathy, a type of a heart muscle disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease causes the heart chambers to thin and stretch, growing larger. It makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

Cruz said her brother will need open heart surgery next week to install a pump to help the heart. Her brother is also on the heart transplant list, she says.

"He's on the list, but who knows how long, they don't know if it's days or years to get a heart," she said.

The community has donated thousands of dollars online through a GoFundMe page. Cruz said her family is grateful for the help.

"I'm so grateful for everybody, anybody who shared or keeps sharing because I don't want money to be a hurdle for us at any point. I want my parents to feel like they can just focus on him the whole time which they should be able to do that," she said.

Cruz wanted to share her family's story since April is National Donate Life Month.

"I would just want everybody to consider it, at least, think about what positive they could do to others and their lives and their family."

Check out Victor's GoFundMe page by clicking here.