City of Treasure Island considering plan to elevate land to protect it from rising sea levels

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Treasure Island is considering a plan to elevate land to protect it from rising sea levels.

According to the City of Treasure Island, sea levels are predicted to rise two feet by 2070 and 3.4 feet by 2100, which could easily cause homes along the coast to flood.

The City of Treasure Island is working on a new project to raise the land near the coast.

It's all because of rising sea levels causing concerns for residents and business owners.

"It gets dangerous, and like I said, we even have to move our cars every time," said John Delladonna, a Treasure Island resident.

Flooding is an issue many residents in Treasure Island experience.

"Stressful on them, cleaning up their houses, twice a year now, it seems like. I know at least some of them are looking to sell because they can't take the stress anymore," said Delladonna.

It's why Delladonna is thankful he's living in a second-story condo.

"We are lucky here because even the first floor is high up, but still, it's nerve-racking," said Delladonna.

"We have trouble driving through parts of the city because we are already experiencing that sunny day flooding effect. Just from the last 20 years or so, we've already seen an additional six inches of sea level rise," said Stacy Boyles, Sustainability Coordinator for the City of Treasure Island.

Boyles said a new plan called Elevate Treasure Island is being developed.

She said it proposes elevating roads and private properties in the area to protect from rising sea levels.

"We are really going to start requiring the use of fill, and that's just bringing in soil material to elevate the yards beneath homes," said Boyles.

Residents said they hope the city starts elevating homes soon.

Boyles said there is an important point to keep in mind: the elevation of homes and private properties would only happen if a home is being significantly remodeled or it's a new build.

"We are seeing a lot of development in the city. We really want to get that before we miss that opportunity for another 80 years or however long that structure is in use," said Boyles.

She said the plan also maintains water run-off and wastewater management.

Although the city still needs to approve the plan and construction wouldn't begin for a while, Boyles said it's a project that, if we focus on now, would save millions of dollars in the long run. She also said it'll ensure that future generations of families can continue to call Treasure Island home.

"You may not care what happens in 20 years for yourself, but you might care for your family moving forward," said Boyles.

Delladonna hopes the project keeps Treasure Island on the map.

"That would make a big difference. I think that would take a lot of stress off the people who have put their heart into this community," said Delladonna.