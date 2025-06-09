News to Know for June 9

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's Monday again, which means Tampa Bay survived a weekend of double Metallica shows. The iconic heavy metal band played Friday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to a packed crowd of fans both young and old, with each night featuring different setlists and supporting acts, including Pantera, Limp Bizkit and Suicidal Tendencies. The M72 World Tour is now in its third year, but doesn't plan on wrapping up anytime soon. Metallica will continue on until at least July 2026, where the band will take the stage at London Stadium in London, England. Or maybe we'll see yet another extension. It's not a record-breaking tour for nothing, after all.

News to Know

A woman dies after a stabbing in Carrollwood: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a man and the woman were hospitalized with serious injuries after a stabbing on Sunday evening at County Run Park.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says hot weather will continue today with low rain coverage. Temperatures this morning will start in the upper 70s to near 80, close to the coast, but away from the water, we'll see temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Skies will be mostly sunny early.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, June 9, 2025

Susan Solves It

Injuries from recalled products hit a record-breaking high number last year, which is prompting warnings from doctors and a push to get potentially unsafe products off the market faster.

SSI INJURIES FROM UNSAFE PRODUCTS SURGED IN 2024

Daly Discoveries: Rockin' Records

Spring Hill record store

Things to Do this Monday, June 9

Play bingo with a musical twist, as the host plays a song instead of a number.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City Cost: Free

Go to the St. Petersburg Museum of History.

When: Booking times start at 10 a.m. Where: 335 2nd Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg Cost: $15

Enjoy a HIIT workout in the Park every Monday with Crunch Fitness.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa Cost: Free



