12-year-old guitar phenom plays Metallica daily to gear up for Tampa concerts

LUTZ, Fla. — When it comes to playing guitar, Matas Meskys is not your ordinary 12-year-old.

“Compared to other kids I’ve seen on social media, I’d say humbly, better than them,” said Matas.

His dad, Arnas, introduced Matas to hard rock music early on.

“Since he was born, whenever we were traveling in the car, this is all that played. All the heavy stuff,” Arnas said.

“When I was six years old, I got really influenced by bands like AC/DC and Metallica. Mainly AC/DC. Then on my 7th birthday, my parents got me a guitar, and I grew up with it,” said Matas.

Now, there’s not a day that goes by where Matas isn’t playing.

“I don’t know where he gets it. Not from me because he’s way over the top,” Arnas said.

He’s also in a band at Bach To Rock Music School in Lutz.

Royse Bassham is his coach.

“I’ve never seen anyone as proficient as he is on guitar at such an early age,” Bassham said.

For the last 257 days, Matas has been shredding even more than normal.

In honor of Metallica coming to Tampa, he’s playing one of their songs every single day and posting it on Instagram. The band’s social media even noticed.

“It blew my mind off. I just loved seeing them see me,” Matas said.

He’s been to several big rock concerts before, including Metallica.

But this time, before he goes into the show, his own band will be playing Metallica songs at a tailgate party.

“It’s awesome. They are and will and were always my inspiration,” Matas said.

