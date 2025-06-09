Former Tampa Bay Ray gives back to next generation of big leaguers

LARGO, Fla. — This Spring a new baseball training facility opened in Largo that’s teaching kids how to play like the pros, and that’s because it’s being run by a former pro.

“I can still walk around town now as long as I’ve been away from the game and people still walk up to me and talk about moments in certain games, I mean that shows how genuine you are as a fan, that speaks volumes,” said Sean Rodriguez, who played 13 seasons in the big leagues, six of them with the Tampa Bay Rays.

For years, fans cheered for Rodriguez and now Sean says it’s his turn to cheer for them. He understands that to be successful in baseball, or in life, you need a team of supporters around you.

“God gifted me not only an ability to play but the desire and the work ethic that my dad helped instill, my mom the same way, my grandparents,” said Rodriguez. “A lot of great people along the way as well that poured into you, leaned into you, and helped push you in the right direction to try and get to the next level.”

Sean said before you ever grab a bat, ball or glove, the training starts with simple communication and goal setting.

“Wanted to get a group of kids and take them to the next level, started to do that, and it kind of blew up where a bunch of kids came out wanting to see what we had to offer,” said Rodriguez. “From there, it just kind of grew where we got this group of kids, we got all these families, and we don’t necessarily have a home per se.”

So in April, Sean officially opened The Yard in Largo, teaching baseball to everyone from three and four-year-olds just learning the fundamentals, to high school and college players hoping to follow in his footsteps.

“The goal is to try to build these youngsters from young boys and girls to great men and women,” said Rodriguez.

The Yard is a non-profit organization where Sean provides scholarships for players who may have the talent and desire but lack the finances for this kind of training.

“Obviously with everything that has gone on down here with the hurricanes that came through several months ago, a lot of people were in a tough position,” said Rodriguez. “We as the fortunate few can help the less fortunate.”

High school players like Hunter Maddox and Christopher Martinez say it’s nice to see a former big leaguer give back to the community.

“It’s great to see a guy who has gone and done it and went through everything to come back and teach you and help you and want to see you succeed and make it as far as you can,” said Maddox.

“It’s crazy that he is here, I get to learn from him, I can kind of use it in my journey wherever I play, wherever I go, and I can try to use it at the next level,” said Martinez.

Sean believes in every player who steps in the batting cages or takes the mound. The Yard isn’t just preparing them for a promising baseball career, but a promising future overall.

“Tapping into that mindset, that understanding that this game, a lot like life, is going to tear you down, it’s going to rip you apart, and you have to understand that that’s just the way it is,” said Rodriguez. “You have to keep just getting back up, you have to keep saying, ‘you know what, I’m going to stand toe to toe with whatever it is and keep fighting for what I want,’ whether it’s baseball whether it’s just to be a better person.”