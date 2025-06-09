Forecast: Low rain chances, high heat.

Hot weather continues today with low rain coverage.

Temperatures this morning will start in the upper 70s to near 80 close to the coast. Away from the water we'll see temps in the low to mid-70s. Skies will be mostly sunny early.

A few pop-up showers are possible west of I-75 during the first half of the day. Just like the weekend, however, the coverage looks rather low at only about 10%. East of I-75 a few more showers and thunderstorms will likely pop-up this afternoon with the coverage of around 20-30%.

Expect rain coverage to increase noticeably on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. There will be a 30-40% chance of rain during the afternoon, with most of the showers east of the coast.

That changes on Wednesday as winds start to push the rain back toward the coast. Expect heavy rain coverage late on Wednesday and Thursday along the coast with rain chances climbing to 60% both of those days.

We'll see the rain coverage take a step back by the weekend with coverage of around 30% on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a good Monday!