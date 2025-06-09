Watch Now
Two hospitalized after stabbing in Carrollwood

Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a man and a woman were hospitalized with serious injuries after a stabbing on Sunday evening at County Run Park.

HCSO said there was a dispute between the two victims and both had stab wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

