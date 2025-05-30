News to Know for May 30

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

We finally have a new spelling bee champion. Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old from Texas who was also last year's runner-up, came in first place Thursday night during the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals. After four years of competing, Zaki won by correctly spelling éclaircissement, a French word that means clarification, explanation, or enlightenment in English. He beat out over 240 other competitors from across the country to take home the coveted Scripps Cup. Maybe the fourth time's a charm.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we're waking up to some scattered showers along the coast, which will impact areas west of I-75 for the Friday morning commute. The rain is very isolated, so most will not see it. Where you do get one of these, they will be briefly intense and could produce some localized ponding on the roads.

Buy now, pay later has become a popular alternative to using a credit card for online shoppers, but a new report found that almost a third of people who used the service missed payments or struggled with overspending.

Enjoy live music from local musicians while you dine in downtown Tampa

When: 6 p.m. Where: 401 E. Jackson Street, Ste 101, Tampa Cost: Free



Visit the Henry B. Plant Museum to explore a unique Gilded Age landmark

When: 10 a.m. Where: 401 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa Cost: $12

Enjoy an evening of jazz music and watch the 'Jazz Directions' band

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 4357 Lowell Road, Tampa Cost: $18



