News to Know for May 30

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
We finally have a new spelling bee champion. Faizan Zaki, a 13-year-old from Texas who was also last year's runner-up, came in first place Thursday night during the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals. After four years of competing, Zaki won by correctly spelling éclaircissement, a French word that means clarification, explanation, or enlightenment in English. He beat out over 240 other competitors from across the country to take home the coveted Scripps Cup. Maybe the fourth time's a charm.
News to Know
- The hidden dangers of lithium-ion batteries: During last year's hurricanes, fires were sparked when floodwaters came into contact with lithium-ion batteries in both electric vehicles and common household items.
- Deputies search for an endangered 6-year-old: The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Axel Rhodes was last seen around 1:15 a.m. traveling with 52-year-old Jennifer Breeding in the Dale Mabry Highway area of Lutz.
- Seniors sweat through graduation day: With Tropicana Field out of commission, 12 of Pinellas County’s ceremonies moved to the BayCare Sound, meaning high school seniors had to beat the heat before getting their diplomas.
- An Auburndale Public Utilities official is arrested: The Polk County Sheriff said they arrested Bradford Thomas, 37, on Tuesday for charges of animal cruelty after he neglected his two dogs.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says we're waking up to some scattered showers along the coast, which will impact areas west of I-75 for the Friday morning commute. The rain is very isolated, so most will not see it. Where you do get one of these, they will be briefly intense and could produce some localized ponding on the roads.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
Buy now, pay later has become a popular alternative to using a credit card for online shoppers, but a new report found that almost a third of people who used the service missed payments or struggled with overspending.
Things to Do this Friday, May 30
- Enjoy live music from local musicians while you dine in downtown Tampa
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 401 E. Jackson Street, Ste 101, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Visit the Henry B. Plant Museum to explore a unique Gilded Age landmark
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 401 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
- Cost: $12
- Enjoy an evening of jazz music and watch the 'Jazz Directions' band
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 4357 Lowell Road, Tampa
- Cost: $18
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.