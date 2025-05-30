Seniors sweat through graduation day with Tropicana Field out of commission

CLEARWATER, Fla — With Tropicana Field out of commission, 12 of Pinellas County’s graduation ceremonies have moved to the BayCare Sound in Clearwater.

The temperature on Thursday was around 90 degrees most of the day.

That means one final test before Boca Ciega High School graduates like Chole Olson get their diplomas, they had to beat the heat.

“In here today? Really, really bad. But I had my fan and the adrenaline kind of takes it away,” said Olson.

A’zari Smart says she dealt with heat and humidity just fine.

“It wasn’t that bad. It was fine.”

While temperatures are rising, so are expenses.

“Start saving up for your senior year in eighth grade,” said Olson.

It costs a lot to be a high school senior these days.

“Our senior fee was like $140-something. That included the cap and gown and the tassel. And I had to pay $50 for my NHS stole,” said Smart.

“Everything on me costs, so you really got to have a big support system,” said Olson.

There are graduation fees, buying a yearbook, senior portraits, testing, college applications and college visits.

“Just part of having kids. You gotta pay for stuff,” said Chole’s dad, Mike.

And other optional events like prom and grad bash.

“I am glad I had the ability to afford the expenses. I’m just grateful that this senior year went smooth,” said A’zari’s mom.