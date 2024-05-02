Forecast: A few showers possible today

Watch Now
Mostly sunny and mild today. Morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. A few sea breeze showers or storms are possible during the afternoon and evening with a higher chance of seeing some of these closer to the coast today.
Posted at 5:10 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 05:10:18-04

