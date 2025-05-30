Watch Now
Pasco deputies searching for endangered 6-year-old who disappeared with woman

LUTZ, Fla. — Deputies said they are searching for an endangered 6-year-old boy who went missing early Friday morning.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Axel Rhodes was last seen around 1:15 a.m. in the Dale Mabry Highway area of Lutz wearing a multi-colored button-up shirt, jeans and no shoes. He is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to PSO, Rhodes was traveling with Jennifer Breeding, a missing 52-year-old, before he disappeared. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 150 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Breeding may be driving a green 2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS with black racing stripes and the Arkansas tag ULLOSE.

If you have any information on Rhodes' or Breeding, call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

