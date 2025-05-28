News to Know for May 28

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Tonight, spellers from across the country will take to the stage for the Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals. The longstanding competition is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. During its very first event in 1925, only nine spellers participated. Now, hundreds of children sign up in the hopes of competing, and out of those hopefuls, the Tampa Bay region has had three champions. The first was Nupur Lala in 1999, and most recently, we had back-to-back winners, with Dev Shah in 2023 and Bruhat Soma in 2024. You can watch the semifinals live tonight at 8 p.m. on ION.
News to Know
- NOAA discusses storm surge impacts on Florida: In 2024, all storm surge fatalities from Hurricane Helene were in the Tampa Bay area, which is why it’s essential to learn from the past and prepare for the future.
- An NBA legend helps fund affordable housing: The housing community for seniors, located in Bradenton, was developed in partnership with a nonprofit founded by NBA Hall of Famer and Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning.
- SpaceX tries again after back-to-back explosions: The mega rocket Starship was launched on its ninth demo on Tuesday, but fell short of its main objectives when it tumbled out of control and broke apart.
- The City of Tampa addresses hurricane road repairs: Crews reported they are around 75% done with repairing hundreds of road cave-ins caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will start in the 70s on this Wednesday morning, with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. We'll warm into the low 90s this afternoon, which is when we'll also see some scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Susan Solves It
A new report reveals that in many cities, including Tampa Bay, renting is becoming cheaper than buying a home as the cost gap narrows. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on understanding the financial implications of renting versus buying a home in today's market.
Things to Do this Wednesday, May 28
- Grab your lawn chairs and blankets for an outdoor screening of "The Parent Trap," filled with summer camp nostalgia.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Dive into creativity at Sew Chill, where you can unwind with sewing projects, vibrant fabrics, and friendly conversation.
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Grab your bike and helmet for an evening of social riding through St. Pete, promoting safety and camaraderie with fellow cyclists.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 559 Mirror Lake Dr N, St. Pete
- Cost: Free
