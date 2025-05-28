News to Know for May 28

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Tonight, spellers from across the country will take to the stage for the Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals. The longstanding competition is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. During its very first event in 1925, only nine spellers participated. Now, hundreds of children sign up in the hopes of competing, and out of those hopefuls, the Tampa Bay region has had three champions. The first was Nupur Lala in 1999, and most recently, we had back-to-back winners, with Dev Shah in 2023 and Bruhat Soma in 2024. You can watch the semifinals live tonight at 8 p.m. on ION.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will start in the 70s on this Wednesday morning, with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. We'll warm into the low 90s this afternoon, which is when we'll also see some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report reveals that in many cities, including Tampa Bay, renting is becoming cheaper than buying a home as the cost gap narrows. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on understanding the financial implications of renting versus buying a home in today's market.

Susan Solves It: Renting vs. Buying

Psalms' Gourmet Brittle: A business run by mother and son

Psalms' Gourmet Brittle in South Pasadena is a family business run by mother and son

Things to Do this Wednesday, May 28

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets for an outdoor screening of "The Parent Trap," filled with summer camp nostalgia.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Dive into creativity at Sew Chill, where you can unwind with sewing projects, vibrant fabrics, and friendly conversation.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Grab your bike and helmet for an evening of social riding through St. Pete, promoting safety and camaraderie with fellow cyclists.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 559 Mirror Lake Dr N, St. Pete Cost: Free



