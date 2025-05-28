Forecast: Dry weather along the coast continues

Sct'd storms return to the interior today.

Temperatures will start in the 70s on this Wednesday morning with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. We'll warm into the low 90s this afternoon. Sct'd showers and thunderstorms will return this afternoon, mainly away from the coast. The heaviest coverage will once again be east of I-75. A couple of the storms may again be strong.

Look for a repeat performance on Thursday with more heat and sct'd PM rain in the interior.

Things start to change up a little bit on Friday as a front will approach Florida. This will bring in a slightly higher chance of storms, even along the coast, during the late afternoon.

This front will hang around through Saturday increasing cloud cover and sct'd storm coverage on Saturday. With more clouds and higher chances for rain, Saturday may be cooler with many towns remaining in the 80s. The humidity will remain high.

If the front manages to get to our south Saturday night, some places, especially those north of the Bay, may even feel slightly lower humidity on Sunday. It won't be much cooler though with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Have a great Wednesday!