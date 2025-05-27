TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa has resurfaced 26 lane-miles of roadway from January to April, a 25% increase compared to the same period last year.

City of Tampa resurfaces 26 lane-miles, addresses hurricane road repairs

According to the city, a lane mile refers to the length of the road multiplied by the number of lanes it has. For example, a one-mile stretch of road that has two lanes would be equivalent to two lane miles.

This increase in roadway resurfacing is primarily due to the acquisition of a second paving machine, which allows crews to complete twice the work.

“Sometimes people ask us how do we decide where to pave, where to deploy our resources, that starts with pavement conditions,” said Brandon Campbell, director of Transportation Services for the City of Tampa. “So it's a data-driven decision process that includes the fundamentally the condition of the existing roadway, but then layered on. Top of that, we want to make sure that our paving crews are getting all across the city as well. We don't want to concentrate in any one particular district or one particular area, uh, because we have taxpayers all over the city that that have similar needs.”

Additionally, crews are repairing hundreds of road cave-ins caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The city reports that approximately 75% of these repairs have been completed.