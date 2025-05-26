News to Know for May 26

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Today is Memorial Day, when we honor all those who gave their lives while serving our country. On Sunday, dozens attended the 21st Annual Clearwater Honor Fest at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza to do just that. ABC Action News reporter Annette Gutierrez spoke with Craig Gross, who lost his son, Army Corporal Frank Robert Gross, while he was serving in Afghanistan. Event host Josh Porthouse said the fest gives people like Craig a space to commune with each other and remember those we've lost. So no matter what you're doing today, remember to take a moment to honor that ultimate sacrifice.
News to Know
- How to get your insurance documents ready before hurricane season: Since last hurricane season, we have told you stories from survivors across Tampa Bay and the lessons learned about having your insurance documents in order and coverage in place in case you have to make a claim.
- A Gold Star mother honors her son's sacrifice: Evelyn Brady lost her son, Mohammed, when a gunman opened fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola in December 2019.
- A nonprofit raises money to restore a historic church: All funds raised from the event will be directed towards critical repairs, including restoring the building's roof, which has stood since 1926.
- Late fees are expected to resume on St. Pete water bills: Over the last several months, hundreds of residents in the city have voiced concerns about abnormally high water bills.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day dry with temperatures in the 70s. But as we move through the day, the sea breeze will begin to move in, and with it, a few scattered showers will develop.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
Many elderly individuals face challenges obtaining a Real ID, but Florida offers alternatives for air travel. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on alternative forms of identification for obtaining air travel readiness without a Real ID, particularly for elderly individuals who struggle to access tax collectors' offices.
Things to Do this Monday, May 26
- Raise a glass and honor our heroes at Willa's with a cocktail showdown, tasty BBQ, and live beats this Memorial Day.
- When: 4 p.m.
- Where: 1700 West Fig St., Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Get your sweat on with a free full-body HIIT session at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Sing along and win big at Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms, where every song brings a chance for fun prizes.
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
- Cost: Free
