News to Know for May 26

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today is Memorial Day, when we honor all those who gave their lives while serving our country. On Sunday, dozens attended the 21st Annual Clearwater Honor Fest at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza to do just that. ABC Action News reporter Annette Gutierrez spoke with Craig Gross, who lost his son, Army Corporal Frank Robert Gross, while he was serving in Afghanistan. Event host Josh Porthouse said the fest gives people like Craig a space to commune with each other and remember those we've lost. So no matter what you're doing today, remember to take a moment to honor that ultimate sacrifice.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day dry with temperatures in the 70s. But as we move through the day, the sea breeze will begin to move in, and with it, a few scattered showers will develop.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, May 26, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Many elderly individuals face challenges obtaining a Real ID, but Florida offers alternatives for air travel. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on alternative forms of identification for obtaining air travel readiness without a Real ID, particularly for elderly individuals who struggle to access tax collectors' offices.

Susan Solves It: Real ID Confusion

Things to Do this Monday, May 26

Raise a glass and honor our heroes at Willa's with a cocktail showdown, tasty BBQ, and live beats this Memorial Day.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 1700 West Fig St., Tampa Cost: Free

Get your sweat on with a free full-body HIIT session at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Sing along and win big at Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms, where every song brings a chance for fun prizes.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.