Forecast: Hot & humid Memorial Day

Hot & humid Memorial Day

Everyone will start the day with dry weather and temperatures in the 70s. As we move through the day, the sea breeze will begin to move in around midday and with it a few sct'd showers will develop. Some of these may develop around the I-75 corridor before heading farther east during the afternoon. The rain chance near the coast will be 20% today but increases to 40% east of I-75.

Look for sct'd pop-up showers throughout the rest of the week mainly in the afternoons and mostly east of the coast. Highs will reach the low 90s.

By the end of the week, rain chances will increase. This will mainly be due to the presence of a weak front that will wash out over Florida. The front will bring in more clouds too, which could keep us in the 80s one or two days.

Long range, the models indicate higher rain chances to start next week as a weak area of low pressure moves near the state.