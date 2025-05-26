CLEARWATER, Fla. — Memorial Day is about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Dozens of people attended the 21st Annual Clearwater Honor Fest at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza to do just that.

WATCH: "Freedom starts with understanding sacrifice." Dozens honor the fallen soldiers at Clearwater Honor Fest

There is a saying in the military that goes, “All gave some, and some gave all," and for Craig Gross, his son gave all.

Craig dedicated the song, “They buried my son in Arlington,” and sang it at Sunday night's remembrance ceremony

He lost his son, Army Corporal Frank Robert Gross on July 16th 2011. He was serving in Afghanistan during 'Operation Enduring Freedom,' and died in action when an explosive hit him.

"He was 25-years-old, and he was actually buried on his birthday, at the same hour that he was born," said Craig holding back tears. "So ... that was a rough day."

For Craig and his family, Memorial Day is every day.

"There's really not a day that you get away from the reality that we lost our son in the war," said Craig.

Craig wants people to remember his son as the all-American kid who chose to fight and serve the country he loves.

"He had a baseball scholarship to college, ended up getting his master's degree in business, and even though he had his master's degree in business, he still went into the military as an NCO," said Craig. "He could have been an officer right out of boot camp."

Corporal Frank Gross is one of thousands who have fallen in the line of duty. And this weekend is all about honoring them.

"Freedom starts with understanding sacrifice, and understanding the value and the benefit that comes with how did you get that freedom," said Florida Veterans Coalition Program Director Josh Porthouse.

Porthouse is also a Marine Corps veteran. He hosted Sunday night's remembrance ceremony to give people the space to mourn, remember, and never forget that freedom comes at a price.

"We're bringing everybody to a common grounding to diffuse some of the anxiety and grief and sorrow and happiness and other stories and memories and give people an opportunity to commune with each other," said Porthouse.

Candles were lit, prayers were said, and songs were sung together in remembrance.