Non-profit hosts fundraiser to restore historic church after Hurricane Helene

The Tree House Sanctuary, a non-profit organization in St. Pete, held a fundraiser Sunday to support restoring a historic church after losing commercial funding due to Hurricane Helene.
ST. PETE, Fla. — The Tree House Sanctuary, a non-profit organization in St. Pete, held a fundraiser Sunday to support restoring a historic church after losing commercial funding due to Hurricane Helene.

The non-profit hosted a farmers market in its parking lot to bring the community together. The event featured over 30 vendors, including farmers, food sellers, and plant vendors.

All funds raised from the event will be directed towards critical repairs, including restoring the building's roof, which has stood since 1926.

