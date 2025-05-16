News to Know for May 16

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today is our biweekly community show, and this time, our Good Morning Tampa Bay team packed up to head to Downtown Tampa. There's so much to see in the area, from the new development of luxury condos to the longstanding Hayman Jewelers, a family-owned business for 92 years. We may have even had a chance to try some hot dogs, courtesy of a Michelin Star chef. If you want us to check out your neighborhood next, fill out our form here.

News to Know

Citrus County residents are left with unfinished homes: Van Der Valk Construction filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving dozens of homebuyers in the county in limbo.

A suspected serial killer is executed in Florida: Glen Rogers, 62, was convicted in the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, a 34-year-old mother of two who was found dead in a Tampa motel.



Renovations are underway for Tampa's Union Station: The City of Tampa has committed $3.6 million to restoring the train station to its former glory, which was built in 1912.

St. Petersburg prepares for the upcoming hurricane season: The city is making electrical improvements to the northeast water reclamation facility, working on debris cleanup plans and opening disaster recovery centers.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says it'll be another hot and humid day, with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The heat index will also be a factor, and at times will feel close to the triple digits.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake weather forecast | 5/16

Things to Do this Friday, May 16

Find over 50 local vendors offering fresh produce, handmade items, food and more.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin Cost: Free

Watch live performances from the finalists of the Inverness Idol singing competition.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 103 West Main Street, Inverness Cost: Free

See AC/DC perform live in Tampa for the first time in over 15 years.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Cost: Tickets starting at $174



