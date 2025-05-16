Watch Now
News to Know for May 16

Posted
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today is our biweekly community show, and this time, our Good Morning Tampa Bay team packed up to head to Downtown Tampa. There's so much to see in the area, from the new development of luxury condos to the longstanding Hayman Jewelers, a family-owned business for 92 years. We may have even had a chance to try some hot dogs, courtesy of a Michelin Star chef. If you want us to check out your neighborhood next, fill out our form here.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says it'll be another hot and humid day, with morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The heat index will also be a factor, and at times will feel close to the triple digits.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake weather forecast | 5/16

Things to Do this Friday, May 16

  • Find over 50 local vendors offering fresh produce, handmade items, food and more.
    • When: 9 a.m.
    • Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin
    • Cost: Free
  • Watch live performances from the finalists of the Inverness Idol singing competition.
    • When: 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 103 West Main Street, Inverness
    • Cost: Free
  • See AC/DC perform live in Tampa for the first time in over 15 years.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
    • Cost: Tickets starting at $174

