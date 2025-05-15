Renovations are underway for Tampa's historic Union Station

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Imagine stepping back into 1922, when your journey began, near or far, at the Tampa Union Station.

Long before airlines connected the skies and automobiles dominated the roads, Tampa historian Rodney Kite-Powell says the railroad was the primary mode of transportation for those looking to travel great distances.

"Before the first scheduled airline flight, which began here in Tampa, and long before automobiles became commonplace, the railroad was how people traveled great distances," Powell said.

Kite-Powell says the railroad was important for the growth and development of Tampa.

"Tampa owes its modern existence to the railroad. Henry Plant brought the railroad here in the 1880s it was because of that and the steamship connections that he, he created and really owned, that the cigar industry moved here and that the phosphate and the port grew," he added.

Historically, Tampa Union Station served as a unifying point for several railroads coming together to create a single passenger and freight depot, benefiting the transportation network of the time. Kite-Powell noted that during its heyday, "everyone would have known where Union Station was," as it served as the primary gateway for families welcoming returning soldiers and travelers alike.

However, with the growth of interstate highways and airports, cars and plane travel eventually became much more exciting for travelers.

Today, Tampa Union Station stands as a symbol of the city’s rich history and an intriguing reflection of its future.

“It's a symbol of our past, but it also could be a reflection of our future,” he said.

Despite the decline in the popularity of train travel, Amtrak still operates through the station. However, the building itself has faced challenges.

Adri Colina, the city’s Director of Logistics and Asset Management, says water intrusion from termite damage is a major issue right now.

The City of Tampa has committed $3.6 million to restore the station to its former glory.

Colina outlined the plan: “We’re going to tent the building, to make necessary repairs to the stained-glass historic windows and replace other doors. We will also address restroom repairs and ceiling damage.”

Colina says the city is considering ideas for the future of the station after renovations are complete.

"What the future holds is really to be decided. I know Mayor Castor has an amazing vision, and we will definitely roll that out in the future, but right now, it's about protecting that historic structure and making sure that it is safe and continues moving forward," she said.

"We’re always going to be wanting to drive our own cars, but at some point, it is going to be easier or more economical—better for any other reason we can think of, environmental or financial—to take a train someplace," said Kite-Powell.