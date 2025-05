TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! We have almost made it to the weekend. It is another hot and humid day in the bay area with morning temps in the 60s and 70s. Highs stay in the low to mid 90s for the next seven days! Heat index will be a factor and at times will feel close to the triple digits. High pressure takes over and abundant sunshine is on tap into the weekend. The best rain chances looks to be late next week.

