Family-owned jewelry store going strong in Downtown Tampa for 92 years

For the past 92 years, Hayman Jewelers has been helping the community find the perfect design or gift.

It's family-owned and operated, and it always has been. Today, it is the oldest jewelry store in Tampa. Their story is a unique one.

Solly Hayman, a third-generation Tampanian, went to work in the third grade after his father passed away. He worked at a farm in West Tampa until he found work at a jewelry store in Tampa.

In the 30s, Hayman decided to go to work for himself. He borrowed $500 from a local doctor, selling jewelry out of the trunk of his Model-A Ford.

Hayman opened the first store on Florida Avenue before moving to Tyler Street. He then relocated to Franklin and Cass Streets.

It was there that the store began to grow. He hired his three brothers and five sisters. At one point, there were 23 people working for Hayman.

In 1966, Hayman's son, Daniel, joined the business. Then, in 1990, Dan rented the former ticket office of Eastern Airlines at Madison and Franklin Streets.

After college and spending some time in their own careers, Dan's daughters Alison and Samantha joined the business as well.

"It's very special. And it really makes you feel good too, like when customers come in that actually possibly were kids and bought from my grandfather, and then to hear stories, and it just really melts your heart, you know what I mean?" Alison Hayman Thornton said. "It just makes us feel really good and lucky to be a part of something so special and something that's lasted so long, and hopefully, one day, can pass it on to our kids."

Today, Dan still works part-time, helping different generations of customers.

"Very lucky to work with my kids. I'm glad to help," said Dan.

Hayman Jewelers specializes in custom jewelry but can do jewelry repairs, watch repairs and just about anything you can think of.

