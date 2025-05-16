Michelin Star chef brings unique hot dogs to Sparkman Wharf

When you think of a Michelin Star chef, fine dining and expensive dishes no doubt come to mind.

But Sparkman Wharf is home to a hot dog spot created by Chef Joe Isidori.

JoDog Craft Hot Dogs features nearly a dozen signature hot dogs with all kinds of creative toppings.

We tried several, getting the Seattle Dog with cream cheese, grilled onions, jalapeños and Sriracha.

The Slaw Dog was also really good with southern coleslaw, BBQ pickles and Korean BBQ Sauce.

When we asked Chef Ian Clare how they come up with these, she said it was a lot of patience and a lot of "hot dog trying."

"We like to eat a lot of them and figure out what we like to go best together," she said. "And we switch them up all the time, too. So we always have specials. And it's always being created into something."

Don't worry—they have a classic dog with just ketchup and mustard for the kiddos, too. They even have vegan options.

Their waffle fries are definitely worth a try. Each hot dog costs less than $10.

Check out the full menu below.