One Tampa making progress on 42-story luxury Downtown Tampa living

Construction crews and large cranes line Ashley Drive as work continues on a brand new luxury downtown tower called One Tampa.

The project broke ground last year and is on track to open in the second half of 2027.

The 42-story building will be just as tall as the Bank of America building when completed.

It's located on Ashley and Madison Streets, across from Curtis Hixon Park.

The building will be home to 225 residences, starting at $1 million. It's already 50% pre-sold.

One Tampa will offer resort-style condos, an 11th-floor pool and spa, and high-end amenities like a golf and driving simulator.

Retail and/or restaurants will be located on the first floor.

"You know, a lot of our buyers do like the lifestyle of lock it and leave it," Steve Barber, Development Executive for Kolter Urban, said. "We see a lot of people moving out of single-family homes. A lot of our buyers are local. They're coming from Davis Island, South Tampa, but they want to be downtown where the action is, where they can walk over to Curtis Hixon and enjoy a concert or a festival."

Construction is being done by the local company Moss Construction.