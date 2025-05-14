Watch Now
News to Know for May 14

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Summer is getting closer, and sunny skies are ahead. If you can stand the mugginess outside, you may want to hit the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival before it's too late—it closes this upcoming Sunday, marking the end of the over two-month-long event. For those who want to beat the heat, there's always Weeki Wachee River, where you can paddleboard, kayak or boat to your heart's content alongside the local manatees. Just remember to follow the latest rules that the Hernando County Sheriff's Office is enforcing.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says skies will finally dry out today. Patchy fog is possible early, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Highs rise back to the mid to upper 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report reveals that federal agencies' fragmented efforts leave consumers vulnerable to increasing scams and urges a coordinated approach. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to stay vigilant against scams and the importance of a unified strategy in consumer protection.

Susan Solves It: Scam Awareness Strategy

Daly Discoveries

Stay Tuned Records in Tarpon Springs is a fun, funky tribute to glorious vinyl. Open seven days a week, the shop is a perfect fit on eclectic Tarpon Avenue.

Stay Tuned Records in Tarpon Springs is a fun, funky tribute to glorious vinyl

Things to Do this Wednesday, May 14

  • Connect with fellow inventors at the Tampa Bay Inventors Council Meetup.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Sculpt and stretch your muscles at a fun barre class with The Bar Method
    • When: 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Stretch, flow, and relax with Pilates at the Pier.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Pete
    • Cost: Free

