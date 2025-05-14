News to Know for May 14

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Summer is getting closer, and sunny skies are ahead. If you can stand the mugginess outside, you may want to hit the Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival before it's too late—it closes this upcoming Sunday, marking the end of the over two-month-long event. For those who want to beat the heat, there's always Weeki Wachee River, where you can paddleboard, kayak or boat to your heart's content alongside the local manatees. Just remember to follow the latest rules that the Hernando County Sheriff's Office is enforcing.

News to Know

A family friend of a Largo car crash victim speaks out: Herbert Rivera is the lone survivor of a car crash that took the lives of his two sons and partner, and now, he is fighting for his life in the hospital.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says skies will finally dry out today. Patchy fog is possible early, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Highs rise back to the mid to upper 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

A new report reveals that federal agencies' fragmented efforts leave consumers vulnerable to increasing scams and urges a coordinated approach. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to stay vigilant against scams and the importance of a unified strategy in consumer protection.

Susan Solves It: Scam Awareness Strategy

Daly Discoveries

Stay Tuned Records in Tarpon Springs is a fun, funky tribute to glorious vinyl. Open seven days a week, the shop is a perfect fit on eclectic Tarpon Avenue.

Stay Tuned Records in Tarpon Springs is a fun, funky tribute to glorious vinyl

Things to Do this Wednesday, May 14

Connect with fellow inventors at the Tampa Bay Inventors Council Meetup.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Sculpt and stretch your muscles at a fun barre class with The Bar Method

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Stretch, flow, and relax with Pilates at the Pier.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Pete Cost: Free



