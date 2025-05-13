Shopping center evacuated as fire crews battle fire at CVS on St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla — Fire crews battled a large fire at a CVS on St. Pete Beach. The fire started around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the CVS at 4685 Gulf Boulevard.

St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue said all stores near the CVS inside the Gulf Village Shopping Plaza were evacuated while fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.

WATCH: Fire crews battle fire at CVS on St. Pete Beach

Three alarms were called at the location, and fire crews from Lealman, Pinellas Park, Gulfport, St. Pete, and Treasure Island worked with St. Pete Beach fire to fight the blaze.

No injuries reported St. Pete Beach Fire said.

