Bowers Whitley senior finds passion in auto repair thanks to supportive teacher

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — For Gregory Rivera, a senior at Bowers Whitley Academy, happiness is found under the hood of a car.

Rivera was once indifferent to school and surrounded by negative influences.

Today, Rivera credits his new outlook to his teacher, Mr. Alexander, who taught him how to discover his true passion: auto repair.

“I didn’t intend to work on cars or be here until I came here,” Rivera said, reflecting on the moment he first engaged in a hands-on auto repair project. “I was just doing oil changes, and I thought, wow, I really enjoy this. I love cars.”

Before enrolling in Bowers Whitley Academy, Rivera admitted that school was not a priority.

“I didn’t care about school, just wanted to not do work and hang around with the wrong people,” he said.

However, the turning point came through Mr. Alexander’s encouragement and understanding.

“It felt different,” Rivera said. “He noticed what I was going through and what path I was on, so he stepped in to change that for me.”

Mr. Alexander, who created the school’s auto class two decades ago, has been a guiding force for countless students. His philosophy revolves around helping students discover their passions and turn them into viable careers.

“Not everybody is going to have a college degree, but they can find something they love and make a living from it,” Mr. Alexander explained.

Although Rivera completed his self-guided auto course back in January, he continues to attend classes.

“He doesn’t have to be here, yet Gregory is here with me,” Mr. Alexander said. “If I call Greg and say, ‘Hey, you’re doing this tomorrow,’ he’s always on board.”

Looking ahead to graduation, Rivera will work at a local dealership, where he hopes to merge his passion for cars with his career aspirations.

“I’m just happy I’m here,” he summed it all up.