TAMPA — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Wednesday and skies finally dry out. Some patchy fog is possible early, with temps in the 60s and 70s. Highs rise back to the mid to upper 80s. The rest of the week into the weekend high pressure takes over- abundant sunshine and warm air is on tap. Temps stay in the low 90s with a muggy feel. Rain chances stay absent till late next week.

I hope you all have a great day!