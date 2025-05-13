Sheriff defends department's enforcement of 'polarizing' rules on Weeki Wachee River

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — To the untrained eye, the Weeki Wachee River looks beautiful, stunning, and perfect.

But, look close enough, and you’ll spot signs of damage that some believe are caused by visitors who may or may not know they are harming the river.

The once luscious banks along the river continue to erode. Trees are being undermined, and eel grass on the river bottom is being trampled.

A 2020 study by the Southwest Florida Water Management District reached the same conclusion: human recreation impacts the river’s health over time.

So, in summer 2023, at Hernando County’s request, the state approved new rules for the Weeki Wachee. Multiple miles of the river were deemed a Spring Protection Zone. As a result, boaters and paddlers can no longer anchor their boats, tie them to trees, and beach them on the riverbanks.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis and his deputies have been enforcing the rules.

“This is a very polarizing issue. There are not too many people that are ambivalent about it," he said.

“Our main concern is life-safety issues first and foremost. That’s number one,” Nienhuis continued. “And then, of course, we are also concerned about the environmental impact.”

According to the sheriff, multiple Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies work the river each day and enforce the Spring Protection Zone rules.

However, some recently questioned the enforcement because of newly released numbers, which show just six citations and 30 warnings were written in the first four months of 2025.

In a Monday interview, the sheriff said his deputies are trying to strike a balanced approach. So far, they have mainly issued verbal and written warnings as river recreationists — many of them tourists — learn the new rules.

“Obviously, we go into the summer months, and particularly, if we have people that are repeat offenders, then obviously, FWC and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will work together to make sure those people are not flagrantly violating the law that they know is in place,” Nienhuis said.

But how the rules should be enforced, if at all, is something the community is still wrangling with, which was evidenced by a Monday night meeting of the Hernando County Waterways Advisory Committee. The room was full of differing opinions.

John Prout, who lives along the river and has built a following as “River Daddy” on TikTok, thinks the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is already writing too many tickets.

“I don’t think there should’ve been even one written,” he said.

Marousa Placiotis Rodriguez thinks deputies are doing a good job as word gets out on the new rules.

“It’s not going to be taught overnight, so they are doing their best,” she said. “I’m watching them.”

She said her crime watch group is helping to educate the guests to the river by reaching out to short-term rentals and other methods.

“It’s an educational thing,” she said. “You have to start there.”

Pam Napp, however, would like to see more enforcement of the rules sooner.

“If it’s a rental vessel, then go to that outfitter and ask them, ‘Hey, could you please help us, you know, enforce this by educating people?’” said Napp, a stand-up paddleboard instructor who owns Weeki SUP, an eco-tour outfitter on the river.

Napp said she stands by the Spring Protection Zone and its purpose.

“It does not ruin your fun one iota,” she said. “In fact, it makes it better, because we’re going to have a more beautiful river in the future.”

A deputy who spoke at the committee meeting said deputies enforcing the Spring Protection Zone rules face certain limitations and complications.

Since many kayakers and swimmers don’t bring their wallets, it can be hard to cite violators. Jet skis used by deputies are not equipped with computers, which also complicates enforcement.

He said the rules themselves are also ambiguous in some areas.

Though enforcing the rules may be a complicated balance to strike, Sheriff Nienhuis said his marine deputies will use their common sense as best as possible.

“I think my deputies get very, very good at using good common sense, but there are always going to be people on both sides that think we should either do more or less,” he said.