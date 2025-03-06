News to Know for March 6

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's time to show a little city pride as the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Amalie Arena. The team has won 36 games so far during the 2024-2025 season and hopes to see victory again on Thursday. The matchup comes after they've added to their roster, acquiring forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Seattle Kraken. The Lightning is just two wins behind the Florida Panthers, who have triumphed in a total of 38 games.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to prepare for a cool and windy day, with winds around 20 to 30 mph. It may be blustery, but we'll still get plenty of sunshine.

Susan Solves It

An estimated 25 million people have forgotten about retirement benefits they left behind when they left their job. We look at ways to track down your old 401(k).

Things to Do this Thursday, March 6

Find dozens of local and handmade goods at the Sunset Night Market in Midtown.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa Cost: Free

Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres at Amalie Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: $30

Eat delicious home-grown strawberries, carnival rides, live entertainment, and more at the Florida Strawberry Festival.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City Cost: $15



