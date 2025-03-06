News to Know for March 6

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
It's time to show a little city pride as the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Amalie Arena. The team has won 36 games so far during the 2024-2025 season and hopes to see victory again on Thursday. The matchup comes after they've added to their roster, acquiring forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Seattle Kraken. The Lightning is just two wins behind the Florida Panthers, who have triumphed in a total of 38 games.
News to Know
- Breast cancer patients share insurance denials: ABC Action News spoke to five Florida women who are not only battling breast cancer, but also their insurance companies for coverage.
- A mysterious affliction killing endangered sawfish resurfaces: The strange issue causes prehistoric, endangered smalltooth sawfish to spin erratically in Florida waters and often die.
- Pasco County opens a new fire station: After a years-long construction delay that caused major frustration, Station 17 is now ready to serve thousands of people in the Seven Springs community.
- Balloonies moves into Carrollwood: The mom-and-pop business wants to fill the void that Party City left behind.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Ally Blake says to prepare for a cool and windy day, with winds around 20 to 30 mph. It may be blustery, but we'll still get plenty of sunshine.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:
Susan Solves It
An estimated 25 million people have forgotten about retirement benefits they left behind when they left their job. We look at ways to track down your old 401(k).
Things to Do this Thursday, March 6
- Find dozens of local and handmade goods at the Sunset Night Market in Midtown.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres at Amalie Arena.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $30
- Eat delicious home-grown strawberries, carnival rides, live entertainment, and more at the Florida Strawberry Festival.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City
- Cost: $15
