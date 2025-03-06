Balloonies in Carrollwood is ready to fill the void left by Party City closing shop

Balloonies once filled Raymond James Stadium with 10,000 balloons. They're a busy client with the Hard Rock, too.

For years, this small mom-and-pop business did big beautiful things with a modest staff, a home office and a delivery truck.

"We have changed with whatever need the community has had," says Lisa Williams, who owns the business with her husband Charlie.

During the pandemic, business soared thanks to their contact-less delivery system.

Now, with rival Party City closing its stores, Balloonies is making its biggest move yet: opening a brick-and-mortar store in Carrollwood.

"When Party City goes out, Balloonies will move in and fill the void," says Lisa.

Their new 2,500-square-foot brick-and-mortar storefront in Tampa's Carrollwood neighborhood allows them to expand business and reach, doing everything from bridal showers and birthday parties to dressing up the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic.

