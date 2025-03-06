Forecast: Cooler and windy on your Thursday

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay! It is cool and windy with plentiful sunshine. Gusts today hang around 20-30 mph. Add that in with highs in the low to mid 60s, and we continue to feel the March chill. A high rip risk is also up for today! Friday morning is cold in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunny skies continue for Friday and Saturday as temps rise back into the mid to upper 70s. Sunday ushers in our next rain chance. Models are still going back and forth. Most are pushing a later appearance and most over the rain overnight into Monday. We shall see. Highs in the low 70s, before rebounding next week.

I hope you all have a great day!