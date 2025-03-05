Watch Now
Lightning acquire Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand from Seattle Kraken

Bolts also acquired a fifth round draft pick in 2026
Yanni Gourde is one of four alternate captains for the second-year Seattle Kraken.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced they acquired forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Seattle Kraken.

In return, Seattle will acquire a first round draft pick in 2026, a first round draft pick in 2027, and forward Michael Eyssimont.

Bjorkstand, 29, appeared in 61 games with the Kraken this season and scored 16 goals. Gourde, 33, returns to Tampa Bay after he was with the Bolts in 2020 and 2021 when they won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

Since then, he has scored 52 goals for the Kraken and helped the organization make it to their first ever playoff appearance in 2023.

The Lightning also acquired a fifth round draft pick in 2026 and unsigned Kyle Aucoin as part of the trade.

