News to Know for March 31

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

How about those Rays? The team never trailed, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-4 at Steinbrenner Field on Sunday. Brandon Lowe hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first, and Jonathan Aranda scored when Junior Caminero hit a single up the middle to give the Rays the lead for good at 3-2 and spark a four-run bottom of the sixth inning. The Rays are now one of three teams, including the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels, in MLB with three quality starts in the first three games of the season. Not a bad start after all the stadium turmoil.

News to Know

Tampa readies for the Women's NCAA Final Four: This is the fourth time Tampa has hosted, and while the finishing touches are being done at Amalie Arena, the city is gearing up and cleaning up for all the events surrounding the basketball.

Tampa readies for the Women's NCAA Final Four: This is the fourth time Tampa has hosted, and while the finishing touches are being done at Amalie Arena, the city is gearing up and cleaning up for all the events surrounding the basketball.



Two teens are arrested in an early morning shooting: After receiving a call about shots being fired at Rossi Park, Bradenton officers found three victims who had been shot.

Several states see violent storms: Roughly 170 million people from Illinois to eastern Texas and beyond could be affected over the next two days as a powerful cold front collides with unseasonably warm air.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect some areas of low clouds and patchy fog on this Monday morning. We'll see highs in the 80s near the coast to start the week.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, March 31, 2025

Susan Solves It

With 23andMe filing for bankruptcy and announcing it's looking to sell, what does that mean for customer's genetic information? We look at tips on safeguarding your information.

23andMe may sell customers DNA data

Things to Do this Monday, March 31

Head to Chasco Fiesta, a nine-day celebration that showcases cultural education and performing arts.

When: 5 p.m. Where: Grand Blvd and Bank Street, New Port Richey Cost: Free

Give your opinion on preliminary planting plans for portions of Ybor City and East Tampa neighborhoods at the Trees for Tampa Community Open House.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2701 N. 16th Street, Tampa Cost: Free

Play a round of jukebox bingo at Keel Farms.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 West Thonotosassa Road, Plant City Cost: Free



