Forecast: Warm with highs in the 80s on Monday

Expect some areas of low clouds and patchy fog on this Monday morning. Though most will clear out of the clouds and fog quickly this morning, portions of the Nature coast will likely see the clouds last into midday today followed by partly sunny skies this afternoon.

We'll see highs in the 80s near the coast to start the week, but by Wednesday, the winds will turn from the southeast, and that should push the 90s closer to Tampa. Southeast winds often bring higher humidity and even a couple of PM showers too! Rain chances however look pretty low.

Don't worry though, this isn't permanent summer, YET. Models suggest a modest cool-down mid-April with another front! That front could bring our temperatures down into the 70s for a few days late next week. We'll have to watch things closely as strong fronts in April do have the potential of bringing some stronger thunderstorms sometimes.

Have a great week!