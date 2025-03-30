One dead, two injured in Bradenton shooting: BPD

The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead, and two others injured Sunday morning.

The homicide occurred at Rossi Park, located on the Bradenton Riverwalk.

At 4:07 a.m., dispatchers received a call about shots fired at the park. Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds and rendered aid.

EMS took the victims to hospitals where one victim was pronounced dead.

The other two victims are receiving treatment.

At least two individuals exchanged gunfire and two people are in custody, BPD officials said.

The investigation is active, and detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigation Unit are questioning multiple witnesses.

More updates will be provided when they were available, officials said.