Brandon Lowe hits 2-run homer as Rays beat Rockies 6-4

Rockies Rays Baseball
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe runs around the bases following his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Rockies Rays Baseball
Posted

TAMPA, Fla — Brandon Lowe hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and the Tampa Bay Rays never trailed Sunday in their 6-4 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Taj Bradley (1-0) pitched six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts for the Rays and Jonny DeLuca went 3 for 4. Pete Fairbanks, who had 48 saves in 56 opportunities over the past two season, allowed two hits with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth and earned his first save of the season.

Pinch hitter Mickey Moniak hit a two-out two-run homer in the top of the seventh for the Rockies. Nick Martini hit an RBI single in the fifth and Hunter Goodman's single in the top of the sixth drove in Tyler Freeman to make it 2-2.

Tampa Bay's José Caballero went 1 for 3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored — beating a late tag by catcher Jacob Stallings.

Key moment

Jonathan Aranda scored when Junior Caminero hit a single up the middle to give the Rays the lead for good at 3-2 and spark a four-run bottom of the sixth inning.

Key stat

The Rays are one of three teams (Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels) in MLB with three quality starts in the first three games of the season.

Up next

Former All-Star Germán Márquez, who missed most of the past two seasons due to an elbow injury, pitches Monday as the Rockies begin a three-game set against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Drew Rasmussen takes the mound for the Rays on Monday in the first of three home games against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

